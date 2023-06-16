OmniaVerse Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $414,100.00 Billion (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 34% lower against the dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $173,597.78 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OmniaVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC.

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OmniaVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniaVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.