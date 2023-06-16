Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Trims Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,281 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,530 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.0 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

PECO stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.91. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $35.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.55, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 238.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leslie T. Chao purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

