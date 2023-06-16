Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374,338 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,739,000 after buying an additional 872,912 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,818,000 after buying an additional 805,938 shares during the period.

BATS:EFV opened at $49.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

