Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,055,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $187.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

