Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Lowers Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group cut its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,692 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 14,101 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

