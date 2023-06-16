Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 46,316.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 88,465 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 549,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 39,786 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 335.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,465,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,760,000 after buying an additional 1,898,841 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

