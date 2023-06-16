Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after buying an additional 3,502,563 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,538 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,301,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,845,000 after purchasing an additional 590,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after purchasing an additional 483,513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day moving average is $108.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

