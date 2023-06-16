OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $31.99 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 329,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,992,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

