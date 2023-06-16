OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBAGet Rating) by 126.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,272 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.55% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 2,139.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $322,000.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of KBA opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $38.83.

About KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF

The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The fund tracks a subset of market cap-weighted large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. KBA was launched on Mar 5, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

