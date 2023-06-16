OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 320,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,210,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,320,000. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,872,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,966,000 after purchasing an additional 64,252 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,569,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,397,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,369,000 after purchasing an additional 417,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,324,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,921,000 after purchasing an additional 663,275 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $53.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.44. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $54.81. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

