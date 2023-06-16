OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 282,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,551,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 818.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IVLU stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

