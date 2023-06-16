OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $10.56 Million in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 125,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,564,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $85.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $103.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.86.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

