OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,816,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,461,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,092,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,626,000 after acquiring an additional 471,562 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $65.21 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

