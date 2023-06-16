OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 341.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 638,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493,575 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.07% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $14,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 123,529 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,554,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,425,000. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,608,000.

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $24.82 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

