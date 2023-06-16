OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $101.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.65. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Featured Stories

