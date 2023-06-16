OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 660,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,634 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $13,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.