OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for approximately 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $17,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $51.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.47. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.