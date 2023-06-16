Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,915 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,036,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,063,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Okta by 394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $90,339,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $77.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $110.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Okta Company Profile

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.