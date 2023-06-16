OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Short Interest Update

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on OGE shares. UBS Group cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $36.55. 1,513,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,357. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $42.91.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 579.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Stories

