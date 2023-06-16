Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Securities

SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OCS. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oculis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.
Oculis Price Performance
Shares of Oculis stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. Oculis has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12.
Institutional Trading of Oculis
Oculis Company Profile
Oculis Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company which develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. Its product candidate includes OCS-01, OCS-02 and OCS-05. Oculis Holding AG is based in Zug, Switzerland.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oculis (OCS)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.