Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Securities

SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OCS. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oculis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Oculis alerts:

Oculis Price Performance

Shares of Oculis stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. Oculis has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12.

Institutional Trading of Oculis

Oculis Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCS. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Oculis during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Oculis during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,838,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Oculis during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

(Get Rating)

Oculis Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company which develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. Its product candidate includes OCS-01, OCS-02 and OCS-05. Oculis Holding AG is based in Zug, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.