Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Oculis in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oculis in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Oculis in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Oculis Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of OCS opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.12. Oculis has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis

About Oculis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Oculis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oculis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,838,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Oculis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000.

Oculis Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company which develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. Its product candidate includes OCS-01, OCS-02 and OCS-05. Oculis Holding AG is based in Zug, Switzerland.

