Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.57

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as high as $0.66. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 137,294 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 875.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the first quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 78.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 53,761 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 119,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy, which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America, Europe, and Asia and Australia.

