Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.57

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as high as $0.66. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 137,294 shares changing hands.
Ocean Power Technologies Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58.
Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 875.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Ocean Power Technologies
About Ocean Power Technologies
Ocean Power Technologies, Inc engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy, which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America, Europe, and Asia and Australia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT)
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.