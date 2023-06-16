NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NUVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.98.

NuVasive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $307.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth $33,763,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth $32,897,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth $32,228,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 198.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 999,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,273,000 after acquiring an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,773,000 after purchasing an additional 647,625 shares in the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

