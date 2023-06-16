NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Short Interest Update

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the May 15th total of 9,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 905,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 14.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $33,763,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth about $32,897,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth about $32,228,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 999,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,273,000 after acquiring an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,773,000 after acquiring an additional 647,625 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUVA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.98.

NuVasive Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $41.67 on Friday. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 122.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.