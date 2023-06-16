NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,496,401 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 222% from the previous session’s volume of 775,006 shares.The stock last traded at $8.20 and had previously closed at $8.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

NuScale Power Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 43.97% and a negative net margin of 868.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $807,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 333,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,815.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 4,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $40,738.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,055.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 333,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,815.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,503 shares of company stock worth $1,289,569 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 77,710 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,108,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.