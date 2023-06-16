Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.30. 820,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,473. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.64 and its 200-day moving average is $150.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

