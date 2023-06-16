Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.16

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.16 and traded as low as $48.79. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $49.18, with a volume of 8,751 shares trading hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Novozymes A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Novozymes A/S ( OTCMKTS:NVZMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $666.36 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

