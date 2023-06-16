NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %
NBY stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $12.64.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 21.09%.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
