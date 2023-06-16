NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %

NBY stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $12.64.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 21.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBY. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 118,099 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.