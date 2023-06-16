Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Trading Down 5.2%

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $108.50 and last traded at $109.88. 39,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 113,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.93.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.21. Nova had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $132.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 210.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after buying an additional 103,611 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Nova by 85.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,427,000 after purchasing an additional 89,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nova by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nova in the first quarter worth $2,429,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova in the first quarter worth $655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

