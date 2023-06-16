Norwegian Cruise Line Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 37,407 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 14% compared to the average volume of 32,848 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $307,523.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,339.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,532,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,084,752.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $307,523.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 174,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,339.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,511 shares of company stock worth $5,914,912. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.54. 12,361,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,598,727. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $19.68.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.90) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.