Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Raised to $19.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NCLH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

NCLH opened at $19.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.49. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $19.68.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 926,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,084,752.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $307,523.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,339.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,532,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,084,752.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,511 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,912 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,678,000 after acquiring an additional 863,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,716,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,983,000 after purchasing an additional 77,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,503,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,627,000 after purchasing an additional 169,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,885,000 after purchasing an additional 196,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

