Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) CAO Faye L. Ashby Sells 15,811 Shares

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $307,523.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,339.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 1.2 %

NCLH opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.90) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,678,000 after acquiring an additional 863,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,716,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,983,000 after acquiring an additional 77,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,503,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,627,000 after acquiring an additional 169,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,885,000 after acquiring an additional 196,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

