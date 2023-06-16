Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,756,624,000 after buying an additional 122,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,705,682,000 after purchasing an additional 100,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $452.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $429.10 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $452.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.08.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.