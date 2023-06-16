Northcoast Research Lowers Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) to Neutral

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIG. UBS Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.40.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG opened at $59.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.74. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $749,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,061,146.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $749,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,061,146.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,693 shares of company stock worth $4,499,735 in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 416.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

