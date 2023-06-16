Nordwand Advisors LLC Takes $5.24 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,000. The Cigna Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI opened at $269.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.18 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.97.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.27.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

