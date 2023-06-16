Nordwand Advisors LLC Makes New $999,000 Investment in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 51,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in TELUS by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,637,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,149,047,000 after buying an additional 4,574,843 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TELUS by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,812,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $729,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,507 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in TELUS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,323,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $527,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in TELUS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,661,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $418,025,000 after purchasing an additional 168,406 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,682,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $390,898,000 after buying an additional 888,266 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

NYSE:TU opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. Analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 135.44%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

