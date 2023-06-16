Nordwand Advisors LLC Invests $1.39 Million in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2,180.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746,688 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,994,000. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 6,480.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,611,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 683.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $74.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $231.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.63. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

