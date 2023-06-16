nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CAO Sells $14,760.00 in Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) CAO James Nias sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $14,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,310.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

nLIGHT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LASR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.29. 574,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,595. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $15.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.14. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have issued reports on LASR. Craig Hallum increased their price target on nLIGHT from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. CL King assumed coverage on nLIGHT in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nLIGHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in nLIGHT by 1,588.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in nLIGHT by 4.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in nLIGHT by 10.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in nLIGHT by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.