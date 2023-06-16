NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.22

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 772861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

NGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

