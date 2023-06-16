Nexus Investment Management ULC Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nexus Investment Management ULC decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 2.3% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $20,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,969,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,429,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.69.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,398.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,688 shares of company stock worth $10,019,132 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

