Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Trading 0.6% Higher

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 163 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 163 ($2.04). 2,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 47,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.03).

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 167.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 160.66. The stock has a market cap of £75.27 million, a P/E ratio of 91.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Nexus Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Nexus Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile

In other Nexus Infrastructure news, insider Ffion Griffith sold 5,119 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.04), for a total transaction of £8,343.97 ($10,440.40). Corporate insiders own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

