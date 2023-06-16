Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Trading 0.6% Higher

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 163 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 163 ($2.04). 2,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 47,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.03).
Nexus Infrastructure Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 167.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 160.66. The stock has a market cap of £75.27 million, a P/E ratio of 91.06 and a beta of 0.71.
Nexus Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Nexus Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.73%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile
Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.
