Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in May

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,653,700 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 2,026,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,268.5 days.
Nexteer Automotive Group Stock Performance
Shares of NTXVF remained flat at $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.
Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nexteer Automotive Group (NTXVF)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.