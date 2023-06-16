Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in May

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,653,700 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 2,026,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,268.5 days.

Nexteer Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NTXVF remained flat at $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.

Get Nexteer Automotive Group alerts:

Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.