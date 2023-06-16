Newborn Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NBACU) Shares Down 0.2%

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NBACU – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.
Newborn Acquisition Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80.
Newborn Acquisition Company Profile
Newborn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities operating in Asia (excluding China) and the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newborn Acquisition (NBACU)
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Newborn Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newborn Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.