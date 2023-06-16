Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 825 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,765 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.87.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $10,228,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $245.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.62. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $247.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

