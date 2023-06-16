Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 600 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,475,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,489,000 after buying an additional 87,888 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. 4,367,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,842,486. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

