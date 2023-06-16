Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 19,809 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 19,809 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 84,691 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

Intel stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,826,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,010,930. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $151.62 billion, a PE ratio of -52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

