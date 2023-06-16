Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,669,000 after buying an additional 15,361,035 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 26,633,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $316,143,000 after buying an additional 1,104,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after buying an additional 184,203 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.2 %

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

ET traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. 1,436,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,549,259. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.79%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

