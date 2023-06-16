Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Ratio Wealth Group lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 39,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $443.75. 131,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,779. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $447.92. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

