Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $327,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.4% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 79,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $228.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,562. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.08 and a 200 day moving average of $246.05. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.
Amgen Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
