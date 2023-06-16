Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $327,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.4% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 79,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $228.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,562. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.08 and a 200 day moving average of $246.05. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.