Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NEU) Insider Trevor Scott Sells 1,175,000 Shares of Stock

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NEU – Get Rating) insider Trevor Scott sold 1,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$13.00 ($8.78), for a total value of A$15,275,000.00 ($10,320,945.95).
Neuren Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
About Neuren Pharmaceuticals
Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of neurological disorders. Its lead product is trofinetide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X syndrome.
Featured Articles
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
- AI Sleeper-Play Confluent Is Ready To Rocket Higher
- Bullish or Bearish? Vetting Animal Health Care Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Neuren Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuren Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.